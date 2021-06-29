Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,737 shares of company stock worth $4,908,761 in the last ninety days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.17. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

