Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 19,700 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 60.3% in the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 223,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,454. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

