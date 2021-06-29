Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Immunovant by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,559. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

