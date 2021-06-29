Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 396.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,080 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,562 shares of company stock worth $71,852. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,425. The company has a market cap of $859.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.