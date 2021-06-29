Algert Global LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,121. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

