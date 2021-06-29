Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNX remained flat at $$36.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,940. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

