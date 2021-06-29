Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 94,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $100.47. 3,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

