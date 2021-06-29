Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0022 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $6.05 million and $1.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00337284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00133277 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00183461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003937 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

