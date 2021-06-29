Akumin (TSE:AKU) Given New C$4.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.30 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AKU opened at C$3.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.61. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.98. The company has a market cap of C$278.21 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.85 million during the quarter.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

