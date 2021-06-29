Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. 3,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aimia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

