Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Million

Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report sales of $1.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.82 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $56.09. 722,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,355. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

