Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGKF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt raised Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aggreko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

