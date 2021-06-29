ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AGESY opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGESY. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

