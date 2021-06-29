AGA Token Market Capitalization Tops $12.70 Million (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One AGA Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003978 BTC on popular exchanges. AGA Token has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $6,021.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 8,842,984 coins. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com . AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

