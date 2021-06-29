Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFMD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $8.45 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $830.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

