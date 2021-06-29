Aeternity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.39 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. Aeternity has a market cap of $39.67 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00081735 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,141,291 coins and its circulating supply is 339,320,348 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

