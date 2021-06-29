Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 170,882 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

