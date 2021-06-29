Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.32. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 840 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.