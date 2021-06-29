Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $4,481,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

