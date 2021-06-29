Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce $1.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.41 million to $8.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ACRS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 12,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,251. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $896.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.