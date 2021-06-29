Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce $1.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.41 million to $8.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ACRS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 12,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,251. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $896.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

