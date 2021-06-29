Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

