Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.27.

Shares of ACN opened at $293.90 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

