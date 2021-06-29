Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of California BanCorp worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the first quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALB opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.31.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

