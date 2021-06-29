Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $68,000 in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,458 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

