Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Taitron Components worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Taitron Components Incorporated has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

