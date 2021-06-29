Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,009 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after buying an additional 28,205,861 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 132,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 67,589 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 136,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

