Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.63. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

