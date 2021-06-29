ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

ABM Industries has decreased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

