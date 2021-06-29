A.G. BARR’s (BAG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Friday. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 523.51. The stock has a market cap of £593.75 million and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,114 shares of company stock worth $4,019,980.

A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

