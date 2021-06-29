938 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $241.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.12 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

