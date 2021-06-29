$783.62 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $783.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $757.30 million and the highest is $811.20 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.28. 151,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.06. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

