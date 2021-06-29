7,351 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 334,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

