72,992 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

