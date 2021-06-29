7,266 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,976 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 52.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $2,362,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

