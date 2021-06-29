7,205 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 214.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

SMART Global stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.