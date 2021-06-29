$702.28 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $702.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.40 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $612.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 85.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

