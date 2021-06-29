6,755 Shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORIC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,043. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $225,824 over the last 90 days.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

