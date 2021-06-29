$675.45 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report sales of $675.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $679.90 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

ALLE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,194. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

