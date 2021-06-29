$660.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $660.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $646.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. 1,094,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

