650,318 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,460,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,920,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

