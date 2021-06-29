58,500 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 381,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

