56,137 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTE. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

ZNTE opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.