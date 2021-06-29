4NEW (KWATT) Trading Up 37% Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $52,918.41 and $3,983.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00685013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039296 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

