4,710 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.20. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $168.09 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

