4,710 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.20. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $168.09 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
