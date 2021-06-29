$462.23 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $462.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $444.60 million. Koppers reported sales of $436.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.