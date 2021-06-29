4,322 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

