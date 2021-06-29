43,050 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

