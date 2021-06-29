$310.57 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $310.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.20 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,784,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

