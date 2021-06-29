$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.45. 770,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

