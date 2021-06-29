2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 5.3%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.50. 31,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,426,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

